INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Bianco Chapple, 49, of Indianapolis passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Eskenazi Health Center.
Raymond was born on July 27, 1971, in Decatur, son of Marlene “Kay” Chapple. He was raised in Decatur and attended Eisenhower High School. He moved to Champaign to be with his wife, Annette, and children. After their separation, he then moved to Indianapolis, where he was joined by his brother, Richard Chapple, and sister, Tamara Taylor.
Surviving are his fiancé, Minaya “Flo” Hampton; brother, Richard; sister, Tamara; aunt, Darlene Cross; sons, Deon, Raymond, Shavez, Meyale and Malik; 21 grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Marlene “Kay,”; aunt, Jaquelyn; and uncles, Phillip, Richard, Orville Jr. and Alfred.
Raymond was a family-oriented person and a role model to all. Even his sons’ friends addressed him as “Uncle Raymond.” He enjoyed shooting pool, going bowling and playing cards. But above all, he enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. Especially his grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 3, at 11 a.m. at Grove Street Church of God, 501 E. Grove St., Champaign. The funeral will begin at noon immediately after visitation. CDC regulations will be enforced. Perry’s Twin City Mortuary Service is in charge of the arrangements.