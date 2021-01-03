URBANA — Raymond S. Bial, 72, of Urbana passed away, Jan. 1, 2021, of heart failure.
Raymond was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Danville, the son of Marion and Catherine (Jackse) Bial. After a peripatetic childhood with a father in the military, Raymond and his family returned to Danville, where he graduated from Schlarman High School in 1967. He received both his B.A. in political science and history (1970) and his M.S. in library science (1979) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Shortly after beginning library school in June 1978, Raymond met his future wife, Linda LaPuma. They married in August 1979.
Raymond went on to become the director of the library at Parkland College, but his true passions were for photography and writing. He published several books of beautiful photographs, and he was also a prolific author of photo essays on a variety of topics for children, many of which won awards. All his books express his love of the American landscape, its history and its people. He also published works of fiction for children.
Raymond’s greatest joy in life, however, was to be a husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Linda; their three children, Anna (Jack Tsai), Sarah and Luke (Tam Dinh); two grandchildren, Sebastian and Marina; two brothers, John (Cindy Herrington) and Mark (Janet); and one sister, Catherine.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother William.
Raymond’s deep love and kindness toward animals was one of his most outstanding qualities. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider a pet rescue organization.
There will be no services at this time. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.