GIFFORD — The Gifford and Penfield communities mourn the loss of Ray Buck upon his passing early Sunday (March 14, 2021).
Ray was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Ray was a farmer who for years toiled the land along with two of his brothers to support 30 of their beloved family members. Ray was a CROW’S seed corn salesman, antique dealer, Saint Lawrence Catholic Church member and chocolate connoisseur.
Raymond J. Buck was born July 18, 1927, at home in Penfield. Ray was the fourth child of Leo Buck and Lucinda (Early) Buck. Ray was one of 10 Buck siblings: Frances Buck (deceased), Bernard Buck (deceased) (Ruth Laley, deceased), Maurice Buck (deceased) (Helen Cler, deceased), James Buck (deceased), Catherine Watson (deceased) (David, deceased), Therese Yankowiak (Bob, deceased), Bridgie Cler (Frank, deceased), Bernadette Vogel and Gertie Richardson (Jim).
Following his high school graduation, Ray was drafted into the Army for two deployments as a guard patrolmen in World War II (September 1946 to May 1947) and in the Korean War (December 1950 to December 1952) as a medic corporal. During Ray’s service in Korea, he was injured. Ray was a decorated veteran receiving the following awards: Silver Star, Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal at Japan, Three Bronze Stars, Medical Badge, Korean Service Ribbon and the U.N. Service Medal.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, Ray met his sweetheart of 61 years, Joan Decker.
Ray and Joan had eight children, Greg Buck, Mary Buck, Cecelia Buck Vermillion (Dave), Julie Buck (John Dixon), Denise Buck Griffith (Todd), Lisa Buck Bartley (Rob), Kathleen Ann (deceased) and Brian Eli (deceased).
All of Ray’s living children went on to attain college degrees. Ray loved watching his kids and, later in life, his grandkids in their sporting events and musical performances, and he appreciated living to see them grow into the young adults they have become.
His grandkids are Cassandra Griffith (Johnny Oliger), Jacob Griffith (Erica Griffith), Alex Vermillion (Natalie Shaw), Ashley Bartley, Chad Vermillion, Ryan Bartley and Nicole Vermillion. Ray was proud of all of his kids' and grandkids' academic achievements and milestones.
During his 93 years, Ray and Joan saw much of the United States, including Yellowstone and Arizona. They experienced a journey on the Alcan Highway during a trip to Alaska, the wineries in Vermont with family members, and special trips with their grandkids. Another memorable trip was the 2012 Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The 60-plus veterans and their guardians viewed the monuments in Washington, D.C., erected in their honor. In his 90s, he celebrated several of his birthdays by whitewater rafting, a hot air balloon adventure and a ride on a motorcycle.
Holiday gatherings were rarely without some competitive games of euchre. Joan and Ray were patient teachers of the game and enjoyed watching their grandkids win their first game. In the most recent years, Yahtzee was the game of choice with family and friends and was never turned down.
Ray relished his time as a Penfield Grade School board member, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Penfield/Gifford American Legion Post 1153, DAV and NFO (National Farmers Organization). Ray enjoyed being a faithful servant assisting in mowing the Catholic cemetery into his 80s and was an active member with any organization he was a part of.
Many people from central Illinois know Ray from his antique sales at Gordyville and the I&I Tractor Club. What may look like junk to some, Ray viewed as hidden treasure. Though he wasn’t one to barter, Ray’s kindness always prevailed. For example, a handful of buffalo coins disappeared while he was on a lunch break. Ray said, “That’s OK. They must have needed those more than me.”
Ray’s hobbies included coin collecting and hunting. Ray enjoyed socializing with the locals over coffee or beer at the local watering hole.
As a seed corn salesman, Ray earned many awards, trips and recognitions. The employees at CROW’S, as well as others in his life, would agree, they don’t make them like Ray anymore. He was often known to hum and whistle while he was working.
The family invites you to celebrate the life of Raymond J. Buck on Saturday, March 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, IL 61866, followed by a service and burial at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and Cemetery, Penfield. Please observe social distancing, wear your mask, and follow all other guidelines by the funeral home and CDC. If you are unable to attend, please keep Ray and the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church. “We can’t all be heroes … some of us have to stand on the curb and clap as they go by.” — Will Roger