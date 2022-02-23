ST. JOSEPH — Raymond Richard Carlson, 84, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born on March 31, 1937, in Winnebago, to Walter and Florence (Weber) Carlson. Ray married Janice E. Miller on Sept. 12, 1959, in Rockford.
Ray is survived by his wife; children Greg (Sue) Carlson, Julie (Doug) Earl, Brian Carlson and Jennifer Romito; grandchildren Abe, Brittany, Brooke, Nicholas, Joseé, Griffin and Alyssa; great-grandchildren Maddison and Queston. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Milton and Eleanor Miller; siblings Harriet Dickinson, Warren Carlson, Jean Smith, Elsie Westphal, Ruby Bridgeland and Roger Carlson.
Ray was an Illini basketball and football fan. He loved traveling, gardening and fishing. Ray’s work history includes Winnebago Service Co. intern-salesman, Uncle Sam-Berlin Crisis, LaSalle County Farm Supply Dept. Manager, Stark County Service Co. general manager, Illini FS, Inc. general manager, GROWMARK INC. Eastern region manager, energy department manager, and executive director-special projects.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph, IL 61873. Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the church. Graveside committal will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Mayview. Memorial donations may be made in Ray’s name to Winnebago Historical Society or St. Jude’s children’s hospital. Please join his family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.