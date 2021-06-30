MAHOMET — Raymond E. Coffin, 89, died Saturday (June 26, 2021).
He was born in Mahomet on April 7, 1932, to Wilbur and Minnie Coffin. He lived in Mahomet his whole life, except for the years he served in the Army.
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, with the Rev. Lutz Braunig officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Survivors include his wife, Jan; one son, Daniel Coffin; two stepsons, Jay (Brent) Salmon and Kurt (Julie) Salmon; two grandsons, Christopher and Kyle Coffin; two granddaughters, Taylor and Hailey Salmon; one brother, Merle (Donna) Coffin; one sister, Delores Arnett of Parker, Colo.; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Ray's greatest joy (after God and family) was operating heavy equipment. He was also an excellent woodworker.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.