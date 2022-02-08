RANTOUL — The Drysdale family of Rantoul announce the passing of Raymond E. (“Ray”) Drysdale Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Country Health, Gifford.
Ray was born July 17, 1923, in Princeton, Ind., a son of Raymond E. Drysdale and Josephine Anderson Drysdale. Ray married his wife, Ruth, on May 24, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ray and Ruth are survived by their children, Andrea (Peter) Bentz of Marietta, Ga., and Dana (Melissa) Drysdale of Cupertino, Ca.; and four grandchildren, Michelle Bentz, Laura (Jordan) Bryan and Bryce (Joyce) and Emma Drysdale.
Ray is a 1942 graduate of Rantoul Township High School and enjoyed his time growing up in Rantoul to the fullest, including playing football until just before halftime, when he would change and join the RTHS band.
In 1943, Ray joined the U.S. Army and trained as a radio and radio navigation technician. He served as part of the original task force landing on Leyte Island. After Philippine Liberation, SSgt. Drysdale installed and maintained navigation equipment to help planes find their way home.
Post service, Ray joined the telecom industry, installing some of the first microwave for long-distance calling and working in small utilities. Ray joined Eastern Illinois Telephone Company as a Rantoul central office repair man in 1953. He was a self-taught digital telephone pioneer and retired as a vice president of Alltel Corporation in 1989.
In retirement, Ray enjoyed early morning coffee with the gang at Hardees, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and Rantoul Rec Board and continued his enjoyment of personal computing. With Ruth, he served First United Methodist Church and enjoyed both family and travel.
The family plans a reception and celebration of life in May. Details will be available soon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to the Kids' Foundation program of the Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County.