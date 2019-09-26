BEMENT — Raymond Elmer Haynes, 95, of Bement passed away at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, with family present.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Bement Townhip Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation.
Raymond was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Bement, a son of Elmer and Daisy Bowyer Haynes. He married Lois Jean Ryan on April 15, 1944, in Bement. They remained happily married until her passing on May 11, 2012.
Surviving children include a daughter, Ellen (Joe) Mooney of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Abby (Jeff) Chirico, Joseph Hickle, Jenna Sullivan and Megan Curtis; great-grandchildren, Zac and Ben Chirico, Tyler Sullivan and Jayce Curtis; nephews, William (Elaine) Tracy II of Monticello and Timothy (Molly) Tracy of Bement; great-nieces, Katherine (Chris) Sokolowski, Colleen (Craig) Kremitzki, Maggie (Josh) Musquez and Kathleen Tracy; great-nephews, Ryan (Mo) Tracy and Patrick Tracy; great-great-nephews, Lucas and Liam Sokolowski; great-great-nieces, Meredith Kremitzki and Vivian and Alice Tracy; and many more dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, GG; son, Jim Haynes of Bement; and a sister-in-law, Agnes Tracy.
Raymond was a lifelong farmer and auctioneer. He was also an inventor and even received a U.S. patent for one of his ideas. He was a graduate of Bement Township High School. He and his wife, Lois Jean, operated Haynes Auction Service in Bement from 1968 to 2004. Fifty Sundays a year, rain or shine, you could find them at the auction house, only taking Christmas, Mother's Day and Easter off.
The legend of Sunny will forever be remembered in the corn fields of Piatt County, to the Northern Woods of Canada and in the deserts of Arizona. He was a man of many names, but for his family, we simply preferred PaPa. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Here's to ya, Colonel!
