URBANA — Raymond Earl Green, 70, of Urbana passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
He was born July 10, 1949, in Humboldt, Tenn. He is the son of Leroy and Dorothy Thomas Green.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Barbara Boswell; mother, Ora D. Green; sisters, Dorothy M. Green of Champaign and Linda N. Green of Urbana; and two brothers, Larry (Latrece) Green and Darric M. Green.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Green; son, Mark Green; and two sisters, Barbara A. Green and Sandra L. Green.
Raymond graduated from Urbana High School. He worked for Nelson Concrete for many years. He loved music, dancing, football and playing cards.
A homegoing celebration will commence at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at New Foundation Church, 922 W. Eureka St., Champaign. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Officiating will be Pastor Nate Williams. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Garden. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., is in charge of arrangements.
