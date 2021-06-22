MONTICELLO —
Raymond G. Howland, 90, of Monticello passed away at 2:55 a.m. Saturday (June 19, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington St., Monticello. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. The Rev. Kathy Sweet will officiate. Private family burial, with miliatry graveside rites for the Navy veteran, will be given by the Albert Parker American Legion Post 620, Bement, in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Raymond was born on Nov. 17, 1930, in Urbana, a son of Lewis and Ada Perkins Howland. He married C. Yvonne Drew on June 20, 1954, in Cisco, and she survives in Monticello.
Surviving children include Kathy (Randy) Keith, Randy (Lisa) Howland and John Howland, all of Monticello. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Savannah (Chris) Allen; four stepgrandchildren, Kristy (Joe) Bird, Kathy (Chris) Elston, Joe (Nichole) Keith and Brody (Aleta) Keith; as well as 11 stepgrandchildren and five stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Russell D. Howland.
Raymond was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church, as well as an usher for over 50 years, and farmed in Piatt County for over 50 years and served on the elevator board for many years at Topflight Grain. Raymond loved to travel, especially in their motor home, as well as many trips abroad. He and Yvonne loved to square dance in the Monticello Promenaders Club, traveling to many differen't clubs, and loved being a part of the Hardee's geezer coffee club.
