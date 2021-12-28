RANTOUL — Raymond Eugene “Gene” Eggers left for Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the age of 81. He was surrounded by his family who loved him very much.
He grew up the son of Air Force veteran Charles "Charlie" Eggers, who moved Gene’s family — mother Hollis and brothers Dennis and Terry — to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.
Gene built a wonderful life in Rantoul full of hard work, happiness and love. He worked at The Furniture World of Rantoul for 45 years. He found happiness fishing, bowling, spending time at the VFW of Rantoul, playing cards, going to casinos, dancing with his wife and watching his children and grandchildren play sports.
Gene was married to his wife, Margie, for 62 years and they have four daughters together, as well as nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Gene’s wife Margie has written a poem in his memory:
Savor every moment, one day at a time
Treasure them - - - - - measure them
Live each second to its fullest, one day at a time
Ask forgiveness - - - - - make amends
For at birth we are only assured of, one day at a time
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hollis Oakley Eggers; and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Eggers.
Gene is survived by his wife, Margie Johnson Eggers; his daughters and their spouses, Teri Cordell, Tami and John Harshbarger, Tori and Dave Browning and Traci and Nick Riddle; and his brothers, Dennis (Cheryl) Eggers and Terry (Doris) Eggers.
Memorials can be made to the VFW of Rantoul, 675 N. Ohio Ave., Rantoul, IL 61866.