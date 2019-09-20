FAIRBURY — Raymond Householder, 98, of Fairbury passed away at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at Clark-Lindsey Nursing Home, Green House, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Fairbury. Pastor Ann Champion is officiating.
Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church of Fairbury or SELCAS.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond was born April 17, 1921, in Fairbury, the son of Debold and Lottie Freeman Householder. Ray graduated from Fairbury High School in 1939. After serving in the Marine Corps from 1942 to 1946, he married Alice Swanson on July 20,1947. She preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2015.
Surviving are his son, Jim (Nancy) Householder of Mahomet; two grandchildren, Natalie and Nikolai Householder of Mahomet; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sue Ellen; and his sisters, Irene Hodgson, Florence Day and Janet Woodall.
Raymond was a member of Fairbury United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, Lions Club, Chapter No. 99 of the Royal Arch Masons, former director for the Fairbury Grain Co., director of Livingston County Farm Bureau, John Joda American Legion Post No. 54 and a deputy sheriff of Livingston County.
He farmed in the Fairbury area all his life.
Online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.