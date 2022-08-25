RANTOUL — Raymond James Jr., 101, of Rantoul passed away at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Country Heath, Gifford.
Raymond was born Nov. 10, 1920, in Rantoul, to Raymond James and Leta Rusk James. He married Betty Ann Weber on Nov. 6, 1942, in Lawton, Okla. Betty preceded him in death on Feb. 1, 2011.
Surviving are three children, Peggy Rae Mayo of Pekin, Richard (Nancy) James of Paris and Mary Lou (Mike) Graham of Rantoul; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Raymond attended Rantoul public schools and was a 1938 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He was a 1986 Hall of Fame inductee. He attended the University of Illinois. Raymond served as a captain in the U.S. Army artillery in Europe from 1942 to 1946.
Raymond worked at the Rantoul post office as a letter carrier for 25 years, then as a supervisor, then was appointed postmaster in December 1970. He retired in 1980 after 42 years of service. He also retired from Rantoul Township High School, where he drove a school bus for over 40 years.
After retirement, Raymond and Betty enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Arizona (for over 30 years). Raymond enjoyed playing horseshoes. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini. He was a lifelong member of Rantoul First United Methodist Church.
The gathering of family and friends will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to Rantoul First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul, IL 61866.