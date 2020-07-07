RANTOUL — Raymond Lewis, 87, a resident of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Rantoul, died at Sun City Center Hospice House on the morning of Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Raymond served 20 years and 27 days with the Air Force, serving a tour of duty in Korea during the war; however, he served most of his time at Chanute. After his retirement from the Air Force, he became the golf course superintendent at Brookhill in Rantoul for 21 years. He was actively involved in the building of the back-nine in the mid '70s; Brookhill was a premier course in Illinois during those early years.
Family was especially important to Raymond. He was loved by many and will be missed. Surviving are his wife of 37 1/2 years, Helen Lewis; a son, Dennis (Debbie) Lewis, and his daughter-in-law, Sharon Lewis; five stepsons, Patrick, Terry, David, Michael and Jeff Fiedler; and our adopted by the heart daughter, Wendy Carlson. He is survived by 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Lewis was predeceased by his parents; siblings; his youngest son, James Lewis; great-granddaughter, Nya Lewis; and his stepgrandson, Devin Fiedler.
National Cremation & Burial Society oversaw the cremation. There will be a celebration of life sometime in early fall for Mr. Lewis. Any donations may be made to the cancer fund or one of the donor’s choice.