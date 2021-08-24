RANTOUL — Rodney Luttrell, 59, of Rantoul died unexpectedly on Friday (Aug. 20, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born April 25, 1962, in Paxton, a son of Billy Joe and Martha (Peck) Luttrell.
He is survived by two children, Emily McKenna of Urbana and Keagan Luttrell of San Diego; his father, Billy Joe (Eileen) Luttrell of Champaign; four brothers, Randy (Sandy) Luttrell of Champaign, Scott Luttrell of Kentucky, Tommy Luttrell of Tennessee and Danny Whisler of Champaign; and three grandchildren, Lachlan, Ridley and Griffin.
Also surviving are a fiancée, Tammy Cordes, and their grandson, Watson.
He was preceded in death by his mother and an older brother, Teddy.
Rodney loved baseball, grilling, dancing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was hardworking and always willing to lend a hand.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel.