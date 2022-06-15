SARASOTA, Fla. — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ray Nohmer, 65, of Sarasota, Fla., on Thursday (June 9, 2022).
Ray is survived by his parents, Richard Nohmer (Robbie) and Sharon Clem; wife, Tina Nohmer; children, Paige Seeman, Dylan Burgess, Joshua Nohmer and Tyler Nohmer; brother, Bill (Cindy) Nohmer; sister, Trudy McDade; younger brother, Ron (Colleen) Nohmer; seven nieces; one nephew; 10 great-nephews; and nine great-nieces.
Ray was born in Danville in 1957 but spent most of his life in Sarasota. He was a hardworking man, spending 27 years with Publix Supermarkets. His most recent venture, a part-time job with Sell-Ethics, helped to keep him busy in retirement.
Ray is a devoted father, husband, friend and mentor. He grew up loving baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs, and chose to spend his free time coaching young athletes. He always loved silly dad jokes and would constantly recite them for all to enjoy: "How does the moon cut his hair? ... Eclipse it!"
A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jennings Funeral Home, 5750 Swift Road, Sarasota. A celebration of life service will be on Thursday, June 16, at 3 p.m. at the same location.