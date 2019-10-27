PARKER, Colo. — Raymond Roscoe Randell, known to all as Roscoe, returned home to be with his Savior on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. He was 89 years old. Formerly an Urbana resident for more than 50 years and a retired University of Illinois Professor of Extension Entomology, Roscoe left this world peacefully in Parker, Colo.
Dr. Randell was married to the former Marjorie Doehring for more than 60 years. She passed in March 2017. He is survived by three children, Lorraine A. Kordik of Villa Park, Steven L. Randell (Jenny) of Castle Pines, Colo., and Linda S. Dean (Val) of Franktown, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Lindsay, Ashley, Caitlin, Matthew, Adeline and Magnolia; two great-granddaughters, Katharine and Natalie; as well as countless family members, friends, former colleagues and acquaintances.
A celebration of life will take place on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. There will be a short remembrance service at Grace Lutheran Church (313 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820) beginning at 2 p.m. that day. From 4 to 7 p.m., the family invites family, friends and all to Monical’s Pizza (102 W. Vine St., Tolono, IL 61880) to share fellowship, laughter and memories.
The family requests any donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Champaign.