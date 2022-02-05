Raymond Savage Feb 5, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Raymond Savage, 79, of Danville died at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at home.Memorial services will be at noon Monday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Officating will be the Rev. Jimmie Davis. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos