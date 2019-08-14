CHAMPAIGN — Raymond Larry Slanker, 89, of Champaign died at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Carriage Crossing, Champaign.
The son of Raymond H. and Elsie Jane (Taylor) Slanker, he was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Detroit. He married Barbara Ann Olsen on May 28, 1960, in Champaign. She survives. His parents and his sister predeceased him.
Larry graduated cum laude from Greenville, Mich., High School. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts and University Honors (Bronze Tablet) from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He was art director of the University of Illinois Press where he designed the scholarly books the University Press published.
Private services will be held at Danville National Cemetery. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
The family wishes to express its appreciation and thanks to the Carriage Crossing staff and the Harbor Light Hospice staff for the professional and compassionate care they gave Larry.