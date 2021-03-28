URBANA — Raymond D. Wait, 89, of Urbana passed away at 10:49 a.m. Monday (March 22, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Raymond was born May 8, 1931, to Cloyd and Laura Wait. He married Irma Hausman on Aug. 9, 1952. They were married for 60 years.
They have seven children, Paula Jones, Hope Johnson, Lora (Larry) Dykes, Jeff (Lisa) Wait, Amy (Michael) Todd, David Wait and Rae (Myron) Witruk; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a brother, Harold Waite; a sister, Minn Brine; and his parents.
He served in the Army National Guard for two years. Raymond worked at Illinois Power Co. for 42 years before retiring in 1993. He parked cars at the Assembly Hall and Champaign County Fair. After retirement, he drove for O'Brien’s and Napleton’s Auto Park in Urbana.
He enjoyed camping, traveling and maintaining his yard. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Military rites will be accorded. Visitation will from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana.
Memorial Contributions can be made to American Legion Post 71.