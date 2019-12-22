URBANA — Raymond Paul Zellers, 85, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019) at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U.
He was born May 7, 1934, in Danville, to Paul and Mary (Schultz) Zellers.
Raymond is survived by his partner, Lavonne Zellers; children, Brian M. Zellers, Sherri A. Barney, Lorraine M. Cirone, Lisa M. Jackson and Andrea L. Sipes; grandchildren, Jacob Barney, Matthew Barney, Nicholas Zellers, Nicole Pacione, Elizabeth Zellers, Mary Zellers, Heather Martinez, Valerie Cirone, Renee Cirone, Justin Prosser, Xavier Jackson, Bailey Sipes and Kaitlin Sipes; and great-grandchildren, Gibson Barney, Charlotte Barney, Milania Pacione, Dominick Pacione, Anthony Martinez, Dominic Martinez, David Martinez, Gavin Martinez, Raelyn Prosser and Barrett Prosser.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Christopher A. Zellers and Valerie Zellers; and sister, Geraldine Zellers Seaman.
Cremation arrangements have been made through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.