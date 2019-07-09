URBANA — Rebecca Earlene Barnes Austin, 58, of Urbana passed away Thursday (July 4, 2019) at home.
She was born March 29, 1961, in Urbana. She attended Urbana High School and studied horticulture and psychology in community college. She worked several years in a painting business, greenhouse and then as a laborer in road construction. She had a love for animals, fishing, cooking and gardening.
Becky is survived by her five children, Britney (Lukasz) Tabis, Alison Wilkinson, Christina (John) Rousonelos, Stephanie Wilkinson and Jacob Austin; and nine grandchildren.
She is also survived by her parents, Donald (Donna) Barnes and Earlene Barnes; sister, Linda (Steve) Bickers; half brother, Michael (Mary) Mcnealy; stepbrother, Brent (Dawn) Voyles; stepsisters, Brenda Roy and Judy (Rodney) Beason-Sleeth; and many more family members.
In life, one little decision can make a huge impact on not just you, but also those who love and care for you. Becky had a loving and supporting family who will grieve the joyful person lost through addiction.
However, we’ll always treasure her final days of smiles, laughter and special moments. As her journey comes to a close, we’ve witnessed and find peace in the words of a song … “I have returned to the God of my childhood …” Thank you, Lord! We love you, Becky!
A private family memorial service, with a few prayer warriors who have faithfully given us emotional and spiritual strength and encouragement along the way, will be held at a later date.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.