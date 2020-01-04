CHAMPAIGN — Rebecca Jean Baker, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Lorton, Va., surrounded by her family.
Rebecca Jean (Becky) was born in Evanston, to James and Rebecca Ayars, on March 22, 1935. She attended high school at University High School and earned a degree from the University of Illinois, where Becky was a member of Pi Beta Phi. After earning her undergraduate degree, Becky was one of three women to attend and graduate from the College of Law at the University of Illinois. Later, she was named a distinguished graduate. In 1956, Becky earned a spot on the United States Olympic team by winning the national championship in the 100-meter dash in track and field.
She married Carl Joseph Baker on May 9, 1959, and celebrated 60 years of marriage in May. Becky and Joe had three daughters, Ann Elizabeth Baker, Mary Baker Harris and Emily Baker Pavot. She was adored by her family, who will remember her kind and gentle nature, her unconditional love and support, and her well-loved homemade bread.
In addition to her roles as a devoted wife and mother, Becky had a successful career working on Capitol Hill for Senator Roger Jepson (Iowa) and then served as secretary of the Board of Directors for the National Credit Union Administration. Additionally, she was active with the Junior League, the Rebecca Caudill Young Readers and the Special Olympics. After she retired, Becky enjoyed being a grandmother to Mia and PJ, participating in Pi Phi Alumni events, playing with her collie named Honey, and watching Illini football games with Joe.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca and James, as well as her brother, Jimmy.
Becky is survived by her husband, Carl Joseph Baker, and daughters, Ann Elizabeth Baker, Mary Baker Harris and Emily Baker Pavot. She is also survived by her sons-in-law, Louis Harris and Paul Pavot, and her grandchildren, Maria Pavot and PJ Pavot.
Condolences may be mailed to the Baker family, 8425 Peace Lily Court, Apt. 411, Lorton, VA 22079-5707.
Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Catholic Chapel, where she married Joe, in Champaign in the spring. Interment will immediately follow.