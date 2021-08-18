URBANA — Rebecca Elizabeth (Becky) Hanson, 96, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Garden Pavilion at Meadowbrook Park, 2808 S. Race St., Urbana.
She was born Aug. 21, 1924, in Greenleaf, Kan., to Frances Willard Hanson and Henry Hanson. Her family lived in several small towns in northeastern Kansas, eventually settling in Axtell, Kan., where Becky attended Axtell High School. As a high school senior, she met her future husband, John B. “Jack” Hanson, the brother of a friend and classmate. Becky and Jack were married at Camp Haan, Calif., on Jan. 30, 1943, and two weeks later, Jack was sent overseas to Northern Africa as a U.S. Army captain.
After Jack’s discharge from the service, the couple moved to Boulder, Colo., where Jack finished his bachelor’s degree, and then to Pullman, Wash., for his graduate studies. Becky and Jack settled in Champaign in 1953, where Jack taught plant sciences at the University of Illinois and Becky began her years as an excellent mother to three daughters, devoted wife, loyal and fun-loving friend, dedicated church member and generous community volunteer.
She earned a degree in early childhood education from Parkland College and used her talent with small children as a teacher at Colonel Wolfe School. Becky volunteered at Planned Parenthood, Meals on Wheels, the Crisis Nursery and Hospice at Mercy Hospital, and the UI International Hospitality Committee. She and Jack loved singing and shared their favorite songs at parties, singalongs and with residents of the Champaign County Nursing Home.
In 1998, Becky and Jack moved to Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana, where they spent many satisfying years.
Becky’s daughters considered her a “one-woman friendship force.” She was known, until her last days, for her bright, cheerful spirit, her love of people and her commitment to helping others. Her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren loved spending time with her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2006; a stillborn son, Daniel; her parents; and siblings, Charles and Carolyn.
Becky is survived by her daughters, Emily Painter (Gregg), Elizabeth “Betsy” Hanson (Richard Pulkrabek) and Lois Hanson (Geert Glas); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Anna, Andrew, Colin, Rebecca, Sander and Eva; and great-grandchildren, Alice and Elliotte.
Donations in her memory can be made to Community United Church of Christ, 805 S. Sixth St., Champaign, IL 61820, community-ucc.org, or to the food bank of your choice in Becky Hanson’s name.