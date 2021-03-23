CHAMPAIGN — Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Griffith-Jostes, 42, of Champaign passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at home.
Becky, the daughter of Richard Sr. and Nancy (Licht) Griffith, was born Jan. 12, 1979, in Champaign. She married Adam Jostes on Aug. 5, 2017. Their daughter, Evelyn (Evie), was born on Dec. 12, 2012.
Becky is survived by Adam and Evie, her parents; and a very special goddaughter, Olivia Monke. Also surviving are her brother, Richie Griffith; maternal grandmother, Eileen Licht Pierce; several aunts, uncles and cousins; father-in-law, Brent Jostes; and a host of incredibly special friends (a few she called family).
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Cindy Jostes; maternal grandfather; paternal grandparents (most notably her beloved Grams); and precious pup, Bayley.
Becky graduated from the University of Illinois with a master’s degree in social work. She worked as a licensed clinical social worker. She also worked for several years with the honorable Jeff Ford in the Champaign County Drug Court. She had a long dedication to helping vulnerable individuals in our community; helping people was her passion. She loved and accepted others as they were; this love continues through those who loved her.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date for immediate family and close friends. She will be laid to rest in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations may be made to the family or to an organization of the donor’s choice.