HOMER GLEN — Rebecca S. Healy, 73, of Homer Glen passed away Sept. 16, 2020.
Born Feb. 14, 1947, in Champaign, to James and Esther McCloud. She was a 1965 graduate of Champaign High School.
Rebecca is survived by her children, Ceth (Jennifer), Devan, Leah and Tanre Christensen; and grandchildren, Connor and Colin Christensen; as well as several cousins and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy McCloud; and husband, Lawrence Healy.
It was Rebecca’s wish to not have funeral services. Burial will be private to the family. Please share your condolences and memories of Rebecca by visiting everloved.com.