MONTICELLO — Rebecca “Becky” Ruth Johns, 83, of Monticello, formerly of Sidney, passed away peacefully at 9:57 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 22, 2022) at Arbor Rose of Monticello.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rebecca was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Glasgow, Ky., a daughter of Hezzie and Ruth (Bacon) Emmett.
Survivors include a daughter, Tina Mumm of Rantoul; granddaughter, Brooke Blankenship (Wade) of Rantoul; and two great-grandchildren, Maddux and Kennedy. Also surviving are a brother, Steve Emmett of Urbana; sister, Lucille Walters (Larry) of Effingham; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James and Doug; two sisters, Jeanie and Mozell; and an infant granddaughter, Bailee.
Rebecca worked for the University of Illinois as a telecommunications operator for many years. She was a beloved sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed shopping; music, especially jazz; crossword puzzles; and indulging in sweets with her black coffee. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Her greatest joy was being a meme to her granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Arbor Rose of Monticello and Transitions Hospice Care for providing Rebecca and her family with abundant care and compassion.
Memorials may be made in Rebecca’s name to the Alzheimers Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.