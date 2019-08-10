BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Rebecca S. “Becky” LaBrash, 60, of Bloomington passed away Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at home in Bloomington, Ind.
She was born July 20, 1959, in Decatur, the daughter of Dan L. and Jeanne L. (Crow) Van Meter. Becky was a 1977 graduate of Centennial High School in Champaign.
She started working in administration for the University of Illinois in Champaign. She moved to South Florida shortly after marriage in 1978 and ultimately became an associate broker for Northern Trust in Naples. After moving back to Illinois, Becky continued as an associate broker for Morgan Stanley and then for Merrill Lynch, as well as Chesser Financial in Champaign. After moving to Bloomington, Ind., she worked as an administrative assistant for Eagle Pointe Golf Club, a job she enjoyed greatly.
Becky married Daniel H. LaBrash on Oct. 11, 2003, in Danville, and they spent many happy years together. She enjoyed travelling (especially in Europe), painting, photography and her pets. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Becky is survived by her husband, Daniel H. LaBrash of Bloomington, Ind.; parents, Dan and Jeanne VanMeter, and sister, Stacy (Terry) Wathen, all of Champaign; and a niece, Sophie Wathen of Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Samuel and Marion Crow and L.R. and Mary Van Meter.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Allen Funeral Home & Crematory, 4155 S. Old State Road 37, Bloomington, Ind. Visitation will be from noon to the time of service Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Monroe County Humane Society.
You are invited to share a memory or leave an online condolence to the family at allencares.com.