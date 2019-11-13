SIBLEY — Rebecca “Becky” S. Wurmnest, 65, of Sibley passed away at 3:56 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A visitation will be held from 5-7 tonight at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Scholarship Fund or to The Outpatient Clinic.
Becky was born on Feb. 21, 1954, in Gibson City, a daughter to Clyde and Betty Lou Means Cline. She married Tom Wurmnest on Jan. 20, 1973, in Strawn. They have been married 46 years.
Surviving is her husband, Tom Wurmnest of Sibley; children, Rich (Shannon) Wurmnest of Paxon and Kimberly (Jason) McCreary of Gibson City; grandchildren, Tessa, Gavin, Kayla, Madison and Avery; her mother, Betty Cline of Gibson City; and siblings Joey Thompson of Gibson City, Jerry (Marsha) Cline of North Carolina, and David (Susie) Cline of Bellflower.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Loren “Shorty” Cline.
Becky worked at the Gibson Area Hospital in the billing department for 27 years. She was an active member of the recruitment and retention committee at the hospital. She was a member of AAHAM and volunteered at the local food pantry. She loved her grandchildren and followed their many activities.
