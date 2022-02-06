URBANA — Rebekah Imogene Jones, RN, BS Nursing, M.Ed., of Urbana returned to the Lord peacefully on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, surrounded by her daughters in her home.
She was born April 8, 1933, in Connellsville, Pa., the daughter of Lewis Nathan and Mabelle Elizabeth (Hetrick) Scolnick. She married the love of her life, Barclay George Jones, Ph.D., in 1959 in Connellsville.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Deborah, Allison, Catherine and Sarah (Jay Kinzie); her admiring grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, Steven and Rebekah; a brother, David Scolnick; a brother-in-law, Thomas Feeser; two sisters-in-law, Jane Scolnick and Hilda (Forrest) Pederson; and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her to heaven was her adoring and beloved husband of 59 years, Barclay George Jones; her parents; her in-laws, Ernest and Grace Hughes; a brother, Lewis Scolnick; a sister, Marilyn Feeser; a sister-in-law, Jean Scolnick; three brothers-in-law, Hilton (Toots), Melvin (Nonie) and Walter Hughes; two sisters-in-law, Margaret (Albert) Krause and Erma (Don) Edwards; and a grandson, Matthew Endres.
A celebration of life for both Rebekah and Barclay will be held later this year. Remembrances can be found at renner-wikoffchapel.com. Messages for the family may be offered there as well.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, remembrances may be made to the Barclay G. Jones Endowment in Nuclear, Plasma and Radiological Engineering Fund at npre.illinois.edu/giving or 217-333-2295, or a memorial gift may be made to Developmental Services Center Workshop at dsc-illinois.org or 217-356-9176.