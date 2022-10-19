CHAMPAIGN — Redith "Peggy" Grace Webber, 90, of Champaign passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Champaign, where she had the best doctor and team of nurses. She was surrounded by family.
Peggy was born Aug. 18, 1932, in Bourbon, to Raymond “Jake” and Quitera “Teddy” (Harrington) Waters. She married Donald Roderick on Oct. 29, 1987.
Peggy is survived by her sisters, Mary Waters (Urbana) and Toppy Mooday (Tuscola). Also surviving are her children, Joe (Lynn) Webber Jr., James Castor (Marilyn), Jerry (Ken) Rosenberger, Jack (Terry) Webber, Carolyn (Don) Rasch, Ron Montgomery, Tammy (Jason) Kelson, Joy Smith and William Westenhaver. In addition, she had 15 grandchildren, Sarah, James/Maggie, Stacey/Richard, Corey/Ginger, Ali, Shannen, Misty/Russ, Jon/Samantha, Diana/Chris, Kriston/Dylan, Jessica/Troy, Brett/Heidi, Mason, Tyler and Corbin; and 31 great-grandchildren. She was the BEST grandma/gigi anyone could ask for!
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth Weatherford and Joan Runyan-Wilson; brothers, James Waters, Robert Waters and Dean Waters; son and daughter, Larry Dean Webber and Marilyn Castor; and son-in-law, Donnie Rasch.
Peggy was proud to be a graduate of Tuscola High School in 1950. She and Donnie attended many reunions over the years.
She was employed by Kraft Foods for a number of years and worked in many areas, her favorite posting being the guard house before retiring in 1988. In her retirement, she worked at The Treadle and Bergner’s.
Peggy’s greatest hobby was doing anything and everything with her family. The grandchildren referred to her as “The National Treasure" and expected everyone to treat her as such. In her later years, she enjoyed watching any ball game on TV (ESPECIALLY the Illini) and enjoyed "keeping score" on her notepads.
Though she was unable to attend much, she considered Living Word Family Church her home church and loved the pastors. Peggy and Donnie also enjoyed "Coffee Hour" at the Salvation Army on Thursday mornings.
Peggy and Don volunteered as "night watchmen" for several years for the Pregnancy Center and Merci's Refuge across the street and were "first responders" when the alarm went off.
A visitation will be held in Peggy’s honor from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with a celebration of life service immediately following at Living Word Family Church, 1000 Park Ave., St. Joseph. Interment will be in Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Memorials may be made to Living Word Family Church or the Champaign Pregnancy Resource Center. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at evergreencremationservices.net.