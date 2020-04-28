URBANA — Regel Lynn Wilbur, 58, of Urbana passed away at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Regel was born Aug. 8, 1961, in Champaign to Janet Martin (Campbell) of Urbana.
Regel was preceded in death by (stepfather) John "Kenny" Campbell of Urbana and (niece) Jessica Campbell of Bourbonnais.
Regel had two brothers and one sister, Dan Campbell and Jason Campbell of Urbana and Kim Campbell Crays of Bourbonnais.
Regel married Robert M. Wilbur Sr. on Feb. 14, 1984.
She is also survived by her children, Mark Wilbur, Ryan Wilbur, Michael Wilbur, Jamie Wilbur and Ruth and Jermiah Wilbur of Urbana.
Regel had five grandchildren, Madison, Easton, Leelon, Malachi and Makayla.
Regel loved doing ministry and pastored with her husband, Robert Wilbur Sr.
Regel's greatest love was for family and friends; she was a remarkable woman who won't be forgotten.
Regel loved everything to the fullest, and her spirit will live in the hearts of family and friends.
No service at this time; cremation was performed by Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul.
To send memorial contributions, send to Robert M. Wilbur, 1602 C County Road 200 N, Villa Grove, IL 61956.
Thanks and God bless.