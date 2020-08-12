DANVILLE — Regina Joanne Boyd, 88, of Danville passed away Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at Gardenview Manor, Danville.
Joanne was born July 15, 1932, in Rossville, the daughter of Frank and Gladys (Judy) Auth. She married Ralph L. Boyd, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 1983.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery Boyd of Leander, Texas; three daughters, Carolyn (Jerry) Daniel of Hoopeston, Kathleen Dodge of Danville and Mary Boyd of Round Lake; one sister, Frances (Delbert) Remole of Danville; six grandchildren, Jessica Boyd of Leander, James Meyer II of Danville, Cheralyn (Geoff Hickman) Meyer of Kirkwood, Mo., Brandy (Jason) Livingston of South Carolina, Kallista (Bucky) Reddish of Charleston and Skyler Dodge of Naperville; as well as six great-grandchildren, Madison Hickman, Tyelen Gray, Chamberlyn Livingston, Maddaline Bryant, Alania Bryant and Remington Bryant, and several nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Ralph; and two brothers, Clifford (Gene) Auth and Maurice Auth.
Joanne worked at TeePak for many years and enjoyed spending her free time gardening, cooking, sewing and tending to her cats. Most of all, Joanne loved her family dearly and cherished spending time with them.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Pastor Katie Clayton will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Rankin. Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
It is kindly requested that face masks be worn and social distancing is practiced by those in attendance of the visitation and/or services.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermilion County Animal Shelter or Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team in Joanne’s memory.
Please take a moment to leave a story or memory and send hugs for her family on Joanne’s tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.