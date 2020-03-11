CATLIN — Regina Lynn Kessler, nee Locklar, age 80, passed on this life on Friday (March 6, 2020) in the Wabash Christian Village in Carmi.
Regina was from Catlin but was born and raised in Gallatin County. She was born on Dec. 28, 1939, in Old Shawneetown to the late James Harrison and Vesta Susanne (Milligan) Locklar. She was married to Frederick Kessler, who preceded her in death.
Regina attended school in Equality. She had pleasant memories of growing up in the Eagle Creek area of Gallatin County. She was retired from the Department of Defense as an administrative assistant. She was a good mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed.
Regina is survived by her two sons, Frederick Lee Kessler of Catlin and John (Ann) Kessler of Bismarck; a daughter, Krista Salmon of England; and three grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild.
Graveside services for Regina will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Equality. The Rev. Mike Fields will officiate.
Cox & Son Funeral Home in Ridgway is entrusted with her service where you can send a note of comfort at www.coxandson.com.