CHAMPAIGN — Regina Mary Propst, 76, of Champaign, formerly of Homer, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Sunday (June 30, 2019) at Bickford of Champaign.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 4:30 p.m.
Regina was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Decatur, to Erwin Michael Ryan and Ella Rita Boland. She married Mathias (Skip) Propst on Sept. 17, 1966, in Champaign. He preceded her in death Sept. 17, 1966.
She is survived by her daughters, Megan (Tim) Davis of Sun Prairie, Wis., Shauna Banning of Bellevue, Wash., and Quinn Ward of Poulsbo, Wash.; niece, Maria Parks; grandchildren, Teegan, Brogan, Macklyn, Vonn, Kingston, Dawson, Violet and Eleanor; sisters, Rita Balbo of Champaign and Julie (Ken) White of Dwight; and brother, Tim Ryan of Homer.
Regina attended the University of Illinois where she graduated with a degree in education. She moved to Libertyville to pursue her teaching career, which is where she met Mathias. The married and a few years later began their life together in central Illinois.
Regina taught for 42 years in the Homer school district focusing on kindergarten, second and third grades and positively influenced many children over the course of her career. She had a way of helping each child to see his/her own gifts and what they were capable of instead of focusing on their weaknesses or their labels. Gina had a love of animals and took wonderful care of her horses and especially her dogs. She loved nature and often enjoyed spending time at Homer Lake.
Family was very important to her, and she felt best when her daughters could all come home at the same time so the cousins could play together. She enjoyed organizing family reunions and parties, celebrating the joy of being with family and friends.
Regina died of complications with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease. She was a strong, independent, caring woman, and this disease slowly took that independence and strength from her. She never lost her ability to smile and try to engage with those taking care of her. Regina was a loving person who will greatly be missed.
Memorials may be made to a memorial fund that will be divided among Regina's favorite charities.