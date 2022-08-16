PHOENIX — On Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Regina Ann Richardson (Fentem), loving sister, aunt and wife, passed away at age 62.
Regina was born June 6, 1960, to Ernest and Joan Fentem, in Kittery, Maine.
Regina was crowned Miss Champaign County Fair in 1978. She had a passion for animals, especially dogs and horses. Regina was beautiful, both inside and out.
Regina was by preceded in death by her mother and father, Ernest and Joan; and brothers, Eric and Timothy Fentem.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Royce Richardson; sister, Paula Jenkins; brothers, Steven, Mark, Michael and Alan; niece and nephew Hailey and Tyler Fentem; sister-in-law Angela Brewer (Fentem); niece Madison Fentem; sister-in-law Lori Fentem; niece and nephew Ashlyn and Zachary Fentem; sister-in-law Debbie Fentem; her son, DJ, and daughter, Jen DePaola; and grandsons, Conner and Stefan DePaola.
Regina will be greatly missed by her family.
A private ceremony was held Aug. 10 in Phoenix.