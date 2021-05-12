CHAMPAIGN — Regina M. (Hauersperger) Robinson passed peacefully into heaven at 3:35 p.m. Sunday (May 9, 2021) at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1936, to K. Lorrine and Walter Hauersperger, in Champaign. She graduated from Holy Cross Grade School in 1950 and Champaign High School in 1954. She met the love of her life, Edward (Eddie) Robinson, in January 1953. They were married on Nov. 27, 1954, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign. They were blessed with three children, Tim, Janet and Susan, whom Regina loved immensely.
Regina was a woman of deep faith and shared her faith through loving kindness to all she knew. Many called her “an angel on earth.”
She especially loved children. She was very active in the pro-life movement, including working at the Family Resources Center in Peoria. Other places she worked at were Eisner’s grocery store, the Credit Bureau, the Confectionary Bakery and Carle Foundation Hospital in the Communications Department, Urbana.
Regina loved our annual family outings to the Illinois State Fair, Champaign County Fair, Turkey Run and Starved Rock state parks and White Sox and Cardinal games. She loved being outdoors, swimming and gardening. Also, she was a wonderful cook and excellent dessert baker. She loved sweets, especially ice cream!
She is survived by her wonderful husband, “Eddie,” of 66 years. Also surviving are her children, Tim (Margo), Janet, Susan (Brian) and Rodger, who is like a son. She really enjoyed spending time with her 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much! She is also survived by other family and friends who will miss her sweet spirit, loving heart and beautiful smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ralph, Barbara, Phillip and Marcella Ann; and three infant daughters.
A funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Donations can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church and School. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.