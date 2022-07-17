SAVOY — Regina “Rosie” Terry, 84, of Savoy, died at home on the morning of Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10 to noon Tuesday, July 19, at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., Champaign. The Nurse’s Honor Guard ceremony will be at 10 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. at the church, with Mother Beth Maynard officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, July 20, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Momence. Military rites will be accorded.
Regina was born Dec. 6, 1937, in Freemont, Ohio, the daughter of John and Regina Skorcz Sanford.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert (Patricia) Terry of Yukon, Okla., and William (Heather) Terry of Champaign; a sister and a brother-in-law, Florence (Ross) Kette of Ohio; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, seven sisters and a brother.
Regina graduated from Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Sandusky, Ohio, in 1958. In 1963, she joined the U.S. Air Force as a 1st lieutenant in the Nurse Corps. After her military service, Rosie continued to work as an RN in many places throughout the country: Oklahoma City, Marietta, Ga., and Houston, Lewisville and Lubbock, Texas. She retired in Lubbock and moved to Champaign in 2010 to be close to family and to help with her grandchildren.
Regina was actively involved with her church affiliated women’s groups, prayer groups and Bible studies, as well as the church bazaars. She enjoyed sewing and especially making Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for nieces, nephews, and her grandchildren. Regina’s favorite pastime was spending time with her sons and daughters-in-law and her six grandchildren.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.