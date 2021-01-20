SPRINGFIELD — Reginald Henry Taylor, 77, departed this life on Thursday (Jan. 14, 2021) at St. John's Hospital.
Reginald was born May 26, 1943, the son of Robert Taylor and Marcella Chipman, in Urbana.
Viewing services will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Jan. 22, at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, 501 E. Grove St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery, 1803 N. Coler Ave., Urbanba, IL 61801.
CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing please, and face masks required.
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 E. Washington St., Springfield, IL 62703, are in charge of arrangements.