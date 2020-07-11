DANVILLE — Rena Grimes, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home in Danville.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1950, the daughter of Rosalee Maxine (Jordan) and Gilbert Tabels in Danville. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Carl Tabels.
Rena leaves behind her husband, James Dean Grimes; two daughters, Tia (Paul Boswell) Hoover and Tija (Mike Long) Hoover; one stepson, James Grimes; five grandchildren, Alora Swick, Alyssa Swick, Andrea McIntyre, Andrew Swick and Adam Long; four great-grandchildren, Logan Patton, Tate Patton, Julian McIntyre and Kingston Bowman; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Rena worked at Chuckles in Danville for many years and then at Fountain Foundry in Veedersburg, Ind., until she retired. She enjoyed genealogy, camping, thrifting and making rugs on her loom.
Rena especially loved her family and loved having their traditional Tuesday family dinners together. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she will be missed by her family.
A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Per Rena’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Please join Rena’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.