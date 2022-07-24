URBANA — Rena Lee Lenz, 76, of Urbana passed away suddenly Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was a loving, wonderful, caring and thoughtful human being and will be so greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with funeral services to immediately follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Chris Repp of Grace Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens following the conclusion of services.
A celebration of life will be held at a location to be shared at the service for light refreshments, Rena’s favorite wine (Pinot Grigio) and an assortment of other libations. Please feel free to mingle and reminisce with stories about how Rena touched your life.
Rena was born Jan. 23, 1946, in Peoria, the second daughter to Reno Leland and Cleota Marie (Rediger) Lenz. Her parents and loving sister, Cherie, preceded her in death.
Rena is survived by her cousins and a huge “family” of friends and associates.
Rena retired from the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District in 2014 after 43 years, where she was the information director, but so much more to all the employees over the years. She graduated from Champaign High school in 1964 and Illinois Commercial College in 1966 before starting her professional career.
Rena served in numerous civic organizations, all to their betterment. She loved traveling, especially European river cruising and having spontaneous adventures with her BFF of 61 years, Carol Puckett.
Let us remember:
Those we love don’t go away,
They walk beside us everyday
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
So loved, so missed, so very dear!
— Anonymous
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the Champaign County Humane Society in memory of Rena Lee Lenz.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.