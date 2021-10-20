CLINTON — Renee Delaney, 42, of Clinton passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. Funeral service will follow at noon, also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to her daughter, Alese.
Renee was born Sept. 11, 1979, in Chicago, to Jackie Leonard and Martha Jane (Browder) Delaney Sr. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Alese Hutchison of Urbana; son, Zaine Pasley of Peoria; brothers, Jack (Sara) Delaney of Farmer City and Eric Delaney of Farmer City; sister, Melanie Delaney of Mahomet; and aunt and uncle, Chuck (Cathy) Leonard of Mahomet.
Renee battled and beat cancer twice. She loved spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, sister and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.