MAHOMET — Reta E. Beherns, née Swanson, 88, of Mahomet passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Bridle Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care, Mahomet.
She was born March 30, 1933, in Sheldon to parents Catherine and Lowell Swanson. Reta married Lloyd Beherns on April 20, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2018.
Survivors include four children, Thomas (Cindy) of Estero, Fla., Gregory (Paula) Beherns of Eaton, Ohio, Brian (Sandy) Beherns of Mahomet and Stephen (Kate) Beherns of Belton, S.C.; 13 grandchildren, April, Bradley, Ryan, Adam, Matthew, Joshua, Bret, Emily, Joseph, Savannah, Genevieve, Daniel and Charlotte; 8 great-grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Aberle, Gabriel, Ezekiel, Josephine, Esten and Cohen; and two siblings, Allen (Ada) Swanson and Arlene Hill.
Reta was preceded by her parents, her husband and two siblings, Marilyn Thomison and Wayne Swanson.
Reta is dearly remembered as being incredibly selfless and putting everyone else’s needs before her own; her husband and children always came first in her life. She enjoyed being a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Watseka in her earlier years and was very proud to be a daughter of the Society of Mayflower Descendants in Illinois.
A visitation for Reta will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. A funeral service celebrating her life will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Greg Taylor will officiate. She will be laid to rest next to Lloyd at Sheldon Cemetery following a committal graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please join Reta's family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.