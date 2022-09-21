SAVOY — Reta Geraldine [Geri] Agans passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, at her home in Savoy. She was 92.
Geri was born on Oct. 30, 1929, in Winchester, to James and Minnie Smith Lashmett. She was the fifth of 15 children.
Geri attended high school in Winchester. She had many stories of growing up on a farm in the 1930s before indoor plumbing and electricity. Geri always said that her memories of those early days on the farm in Winchester were some of her favorites. She received a nursing degree from Our Saviors Nursing School in Jacksonville.
Geri and Donald L. Agans were married on Dec. 3, 1950. They built a home in Savoy in 1965, where they raised their four sons.
Geri retired from McKinley Hospital at the University of Illinois as a nurse after many years of service.
Geri and Don had many wonderful adventures in retirement before Don’s passing in 2014 — traveling throughout the U.S.A. and enjoying their many friends in Savoy and Florida. Geri enjoyed dancing and fishing with husband Don, painting, playing bridge and working in her garden, especially in her retirement years.
Geri was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Don, and their son Donald L. Agans Jr.
Geri is survived by children James W. (Alane), Eric L. (Vicki), Jay J. (Helen). Grandchildren Valerie Wyatt, Christine Agans, Kathryn Agans and Adam Agans. Great-grandchildren Haylee Edgar and Dustin Edgar. Siblings Jack (Dorothy) Lashmett, Larry (Nancy) Lashmett, Carol Sellars (Bob) and Linda Slagle (Ron).
She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Morgan funeral home in Savoy.
Burial directly afterward at Prairie View Cemetery in Savoy.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.