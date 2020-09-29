MAHOMET — Reuben J. Lyons of Mahomet sadly passed away peacefully at his home.
Reuben was born on July 29, 1977, to Terry Lyons and Mary (Emmons) Futia.
He is survived by one daughter, Shelby L. Lyons of Mahomet, and four brothers, Andy Lyons of Bloomington and Leonard, James and Tony Futia of Marion.
Reuben worked for Darrell & Cheryl Crowley, the owners of DC's Painting in Mahomet, for 20 years. Reuben loved racing cars, fishing and camping, but most of all his daughter, Shelby. He will be greatly missed by us all.
Services will be planned shortly for family and friends to pay their respects.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.