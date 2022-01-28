MAHOMET — Reva Lemone Cox, 92, of Mahomet passed away Monday (Jan. 24, 2022) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Reva was born in Zachariah, Ky., on Dec. 20, 1929, to Nellie Adams and William Hobbs. She married Philbert J. "P.J." Cox on Dec 12, 1948. P.J. preceded her in death in January 2007.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Judy Ann; sister, Betty Young; and brothers, Jim Hobbs, Don Hobbs, Bill Hobbs, Dale Hobbs and Johnny Hobbs.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna (Steve) Sadler of Mahomet; son, Gary (Staci) Cox of Maineville, Ohio; son-in-law, Larry Henderson of Fisher; six grandsons, Zach (Kristen) Henderson of Mahomet, Kevin (Wendy) Henderson of Fisher, Spencer Sadler of Mount Juliet, Tenn., Sam (Tiffany) Sadler of Chicago, Garrett Cox of Charlotte, N.C., and Gavin Cox of Maineville; great-grandchildren, Eli Henderson, Zeke Henderson, Tyler Kelly, Lauren Henderson, Judith (Jude) Sadler, Eva Sadler and Sebastian Sadler; and brothers, Roger Hobbs, Bob Hobbs, Danny Hobbs, Ernie Hobbs and Mike Hobbs.
Reva grew up in Salem with her 10 brothers and sister then later raised her family in Champaign and Mahomet. Reva loved to read, do crossword puzzles, dance, gamble, play euchre, fish musky up in Wisconsin and golf. She lit up every room with her smile, laugh and zest for life. She loved hosting her family for Sunday biscuits and gravy, watching her grandsons in their many sports activities and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.