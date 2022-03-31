URBANA — Reva Miller Werts of Urbana, formerly of Philo, passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living, Urbana, on Sunday (March 27, 2022) at 9:01 p.m.
Reva was born Aug. 15, 1924, northeast of Philo, on her family’s farm, the fourth of six daughters of Frank J. and Lottie (Johnson) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Wanda Whitton, Juanita Brewer, Mary Keith and twin sister Rena O’Neil.
She is survived by her sister, Jean McCormick of Philo.
Reva married Thomas (“Tommy”) Werts on Feb. 2, 1946, in the Presbyterian Manse in Danville. Together, they farmed southeast of Urbana, maintaining their homestead for nearly 60 years until Tommy’s passing on Dec. 1, 2006. Reva and Tommy had a daughter, Charlene Werts of Urbana, who they cherished. She survives.
In addition to managing her farm with Tommy, Reva enjoyed many other pursuits. She served as superintendent of the culinary and sewing department at the Champaign County Fair. She was a lifetime member of the Carle Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the Methodist Church of Mayview and then First United Methodist Church of Urbana. She enjoyed camping with Tommy and Charlene. Besides her sisters, she had many other relations, including her husband’s sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Derrol Halberstadt, as well as many nieces and nephews, who were all very special to her.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 1, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, at 2 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Brookdale Assisted Living, 1706 E. Amber Lane, Urbana, and Transitions Care, 201 N. Randolph St., Champaign. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.