CLINTON — Rhea Ida (Nelson) Peterson, 90, of Clinton died Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at Liberty Village of Clinton. Services will be at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.