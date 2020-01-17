Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.