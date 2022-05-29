URBANA — Rhea S. Moushon, 75, of Urbana, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., Champaign. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
Rhea was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Lincoln, a daughter of Raymond and Norma Jean (Clark) Camel. She married Fred Moushon on March 1, 1968, and they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband, Fred; a son, Brian and wife Barbara of Columbus, Ga.; a daughter, Shelley and husband Jay Jimenez of Champaign; and four grandchildren, Victoria Moushon and Nelson, Isabel and Annelise Jimenez.
Rhea was a registered nurse for over 50 years. She spent the bulk of her career serving her community in the health-insurance industry. She held positions with Blue Cross Blue Shield in Springfield and in metro Atlanta.
Most recently, she spent the final years of her career at Health Alliance Medical Plans in Urbana until her retirement in 2012.
After retirement, Rhea enjoyed serving her community through volunteering at her church and her at grandchildren’s school library. She had a great fondness for reading, especially mystery novels and the Bible.
Aside from her human family, Rhea enjoyed spending time with her canine family, most recently her Pomeranian, Chaz.
