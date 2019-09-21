GEORGETOWN — Rhoda Lu Martin, 89, of Georgetown passed away at 4:34 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) surrounded by her loving family.
Rhoda was born Nov. 24, 1929, during the Great Depression. She was the daughter of Herbert and Ferol (Adams) Elliott. While attending Georgetown High School, she met the love of her life, Paul G. Martin. The two fell in love and were married on Oct. 5, 1947.
Rhoda and Paul were blessed with five children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was a loving and selfless mother, grandma and “Great.” She spent countless hours attending school band concerts, sporting events, birthday parties and graduations. Rhoda’s greatest joy was her family, and there was nothing she loved more than hosting a large family gathering with 30-plus people in her home, watching children play on the floor and holding babies in her arms.
Rhoda loved to travel and proudly visited 49 of the 50 United States. Even though money was tight, Rhoda and Paul prioritized family vacations, driving all five kids in the family station wagon to Colorado, Daytona Beach and Walt Disney World. They instilled their love of travel into their children, a family tradition that has passed through the generations.
Rhoda’s last hobbies were scanning through Facebook photos of her dearly loved grandchildren; playing word games on her iPad; enjoying the company of her caregivers, Mitzy and Georgia; and entertaining her family and visitors with her sarcastic wit and humor.
If enough love could make one live forever, Rhoda Lu would be immortal. But she loved God, and while we dearly miss our family matriarch, we rejoice knowing she has returned home to her Lord and savior, her loving husband, parents and brothers.
She is survived by five children, Diana Martin (Carol Miley) of Otis, Ore., Paula (Don) Boland of Fairmount, Jo Ellen (Curt) Anderson of Champaign, Brenda (Chris) Lierman of Georgetown and Jerry (Trudi) Martin of Tremont; 11 grandchildren, Eric (Jill) Boland, Brett Boland, Kari (Justin) Thompson, Kristen (Clayton) Pasco, Staci Anderson, Ali (Cameron) Young, Kaci (fiance Nick) Lierman, Cameron Martin, Hayden Martin, Sebastian Martin and Shane (Kelly) Banholzer; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law, Vi Elliott of Lake Placid, Fla., and her very loving caregivers for the past two years, Georgia Eversole and Mitzy Van Duyn.
Rhoda was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; brother, Jack, who was killed in Okinawa during WWII; and very recently her beloved brother, Larry Elliott.
A celebration of Rhoda’s life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, with Phil Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.