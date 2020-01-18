HOMER — Rhoda Pauline Willard, 97, of Urbana passed away at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at the home of her caregivers in Homer.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Pastor Phil Hanson will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Rhoda was born Dec. 9, 1922, in Tulsa, Okla., the daughter of George and Ruby (Deem) Auld. She married Byron James Willard, and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Shirley Willard of Urbana; sisters, Mary Dyson of Champaign and Ruby Greenwall of Apache Junction, Ariz. She is also survived by grandchildren, Craig Willard and Cory Willard; great-grandchildren, Travis, Tyler, Galen, Carson and Kaitlyn; nieces and nephews, Loretta Jones, Loraine Mattox, Donna Maly (Jerry), Carol Hagler (Steve) Bill Ebeling (Deb), Steve Dyson (Suzanne), Gloria Ericson (Jerome) and Barbara Schroeder.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Byron; son, Robert Willard; sisters, Betty Shaw, Barbara Auld and Maxine Auld; brother, Robert Auld; and niece, Sharon Huffman.
Rhoda is a graduate of Champaign Central High School. She retired from the National Council of Teachers of English after 25 years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist, now known as Quest Church: A Community of Grace in Urbana.
